WE’RE NOT GONNA TAKE IT, ANYMORE: Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider responds to Israeli forces playing ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It.’ “You know what? Israelis, the assault on the Israelis, people are losing sight of something. People saying that, ‘Oh, the response is gonna be too intense for what happened.’ Well, you don’t get to decide on the response when you do heinous things to civilians. You don’t get to say, ‘Oh, that’s enough, that’s enough retaliation.'”

Exactly.