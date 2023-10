BIDEN’S FREEFALL CONTINUES: “Ordinarily presidents enjoy some upward bump in their approval rating when there is a world crisis such as the new war in Israel, but Biden continues to sink despite his high-profile visit to Israel and Oval Office speech. According to the latest Gallup Poll Biden’s approval rating has fallen four points from 41 percent last month to 37 percent now—an all time low in Gallup’s series.”

To be fair, that’s only because he’s awful.