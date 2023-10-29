IN SHORT, THEY’RE GARBAGE PEOPLE:
Why were 'progressives' of all people, so apt to hatred? Because it's a self-righteous movement that imposes itself by force. Those who thought it would not turn on them forgot the fate of the old Bolsheviks.
— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) October 29, 2023
You are safer under a government of bumbling ordinaries encumbered by a fragile faith than governed by self confident supermen convinced that everything is permitted.
— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) October 29, 2023
They hate themselves because deep down, they realize they’re garbage people.
Related:
Her voters are in the streets calling for intifada right now. https://t.co/4cIWudUtH6
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 29, 2023
UPDATE:
Shocked Shocked that this would happen in the other country that invaded Poland in 1939.
— Lorien1973 (@Lorien19731) October 29, 2023
Plus:
Currently on a @Cornell discussion forum, the kosher dining hall (104 west) is now on lockdown and Jewish students are scared to leave their rooms. @GovKathyHochul @HenMazzig pic.twitter.com/MsK4y34zf6
— Annie Vail (@AnnieSun16) October 29, 2023