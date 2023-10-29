READING INSTAPUNDIT WOULD HAVE GOTTEN YOU STARTED ON THAT SOONER: Berkeley Law Dean Chemerinsky: “Nothing has prepared me for the antisemitism I see on college campuses now.” “I call on my fellow university administrators to speak out and denounce the celebrations of Hamas and the blatant antisemitism that is being voiced.”
