FLASHBACK: Duke Energy “sorry” about that cold, dark Christmas weekend.

Related: A deep dive into what’s behind TVA’s unprecedented rolling blackouts in the face of not-unusually cold weather.

I’ll just repeat: This cold weather was just high single-digit temps, which are hardly unknown in Tennessee. We’ve had below-zero temps in the past without these problems. TVA’s failure to maintain adequate capacity to meet this situation is unforgivable.