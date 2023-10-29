IT’S ONLY A MODEL: Blue Origin reveals mockup of Blue Moon lunar lander prototype.
I don’t want to throw shade at Blue Origin, which I’d really like to succeed, but they’d be more credible if they’d mastered flying to orbit.
