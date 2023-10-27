EUGENE VOLOKH: Settlement of University of Wyoming “God Created Male and Female and Artemis Langford Is a Male” Case. “Defendants are hereby permanently enjoined from censoring Schmidt’s views on the sexual identity of Artemis Langford and from applying the one-year table ban on Schmidt that was initiated on December 7, 2022.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.