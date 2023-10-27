DON SURBER: Of course Harvard supports terrorism: The school’s always been a hotbed of bigotry.

Palestinians invaded Israel on October 7 — a holy day for Jews — and raped women, tortured men, murdered grannies, beheaded babies and burned people alive. The reaction by Harvard was to hold a vigil three nights later for Palestinians. Harvard’s anti-Semitism is so strong that I am surprised that Hitler wasn’t a graduate. Maybe World War I interrupted his classes on Aryan Studies and Teutonic History.

I’ve been told that it’s always okay to punch a Nazi. We’re gonna have to do a lot of punching, I guess.