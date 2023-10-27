IS MIKE JOHNSON RIGHT IN THIS ‘TIME FOR CHOOSING?’ – It’s hard to miss the numerous ways in which Mike Johnson’s sudden emergence on the national political scene recalls that which occurred 59 years ago today when Ronald Reagan delivered “The Speech” that launched him on the road to the White House.
