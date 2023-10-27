MIDDLE EAST BURNS AS STATE DEPARTMENT CELEBRATES ‘INTERSEX AWARENESS DAY:’ Either these people — the Biden Administration appointees at the State Department and much of the career foreign service ranks — are as tone-deaf as a rock in the middle of the Sahara, or they are purposely putting their ideological obsessions ahead of life and death. The Washington Free Beacon’s Andrew Stiles reports.
