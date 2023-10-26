YOUR BRAIN ON ZOOM: A new study finds that neural signaling during online exchanges is substantially suppressed compared to activity in face-to-face conversations.
Color me unsurprised.
YOUR BRAIN ON ZOOM: A new study finds that neural signaling during online exchanges is substantially suppressed compared to activity in face-to-face conversations.
Color me unsurprised.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.