THE ENEMY WITHIN: WATCH: Pro-Hamas Florida students and local activists call for eradication of Israel.
I remember when everyone on the left was encouraging us to punch Nazis.
THE ENEMY WITHIN: WATCH: Pro-Hamas Florida students and local activists call for eradication of Israel.
I remember when everyone on the left was encouraging us to punch Nazis.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.