I ALREADY LIKE HIM, YOU DON’T HAVE TO SELL ME: Here it comes: Democrats pile on ‘appalling,’ ‘dangerous’ Speaker Johnson.
Of course, you know they’d say this about anyone who had any chance of being effective.
