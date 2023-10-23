DON SURBER ON HARVARD, ET AL.: The Nazis Are Winning: Society accepts and promotes anti-Semitism again. “But what does one expect when students are taught about Hiroshima and Nagasaki but not about Pearl Harbor? What do we expect when the liberals brand any Republican president Hitler and his supporters Nazis, watering down their evil to just being a political disagreement? What do we expect when the UN panics about a climate genocide, as if Jews died in tanning beds and not ovens?”

Just a few years ago, all the best people were encouraging me to punch Nazis. Now it’s racist if you notice them.