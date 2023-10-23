PALYWOOD, IS THERE ANYTHING IT CAN’T DO? Palestinian parents take heartbreaking step of writing their children’s names on legs to ID them if killed.

Meanwhile, Israeli parents are still trying to identify their children burned by the Hamas animals. Cry more, Palestinians. Cry more. And make sure the cameras are rolling, of course. Only fools fall for this. For years we’ve seen Israelis care more for Palestinian children than their parents do, and take enormous risks rather than bomb the schools and nurseries the Hamas animals hide weapons in. And now it’s all this concern for the camera. Bah. You have to be a fool to believe it.

AS ISRAEL PRIMEMINISTER GOLDA MEIR SAID, LONG AGO: