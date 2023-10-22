I DON’T MIND THIS, SO LONG AS IT WORKS:
Decapitation strike on Iran is feeling inevitable. https://t.co/RoKOAV6DFU
— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) October 22, 2023
I DON’T MIND THIS, SO LONG AS IT WORKS:
Decapitation strike on Iran is feeling inevitable. https://t.co/RoKOAV6DFU
— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) October 22, 2023
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.