JEFFREY CARTER: Black Monday.

I saw Black Monday trending on Twitter. Most of the people tweeting about Black Monday weren’t alive for Black Monday. If they were, they were potty training or learning their colors.

TL:DR There will be no Black Monday tomorrow. No one, and I mean no one, can call a market crash like that. As a matter of fact, the dean of Finance Professor Eugene Fama said something really prescient to me once. “You only see crashes in the rearview mirror.” He’s right of course.