FOLLOW THE SCIENCE: Global Warming? Where? “The Abstract bluntly declares that ‘standard climate models are rejected by time series data on global temperatures’ while the conclusions state ‘the results imply that the effect of man-made CO2 emissions does not appear to be sufficiently strong to cause systematic changes in the pattern of the temperature fluctuations.'”

Plus: “‘To what extent are temperature levels changing due to greenhouse gas emissions?’ may prove to be the most important scientific paper in the last 10 years.”