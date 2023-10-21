HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE:

Israel-Hamas war “is opening America’s eyes to how higher education has become indoctrination into a stew of bad ideas, among them the simplistic notion that the world is a binary place where everyone either an ‘Oppressor’ or ‘Oppressed’” – @BillMaher #RealTime pic.twitter.com/w9tyUbvFRz

— Brent Baker 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) October 21, 2023