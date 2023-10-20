THE TOXIC INDUSTRY OF HIGHER EDUCATION: We law students aren’t surprised campuses are so pro-Hamas.
Those outside academia should know these students are likely shocked that wider society is not applauding their actions.
They don’t see these statements as particularly heterodox — in fact, the opposite.
Why?
Schools have, by their own design, become devoid of free inquiry and exchange, adopting instead a homogenous set of viewpoints, many of them extremely radical.
An elite American institution’s average student body is no longer a representative sample of adolescents with top GPAs and test scores.
For years, admissions offices across the country have deliberately prioritized passion for social justice and activism in potential applicants — to their detriment.
Yes, the admissions people have been actively selecting for crazy social-justice warriors.
Why Did Harvard Students Cheer on Hamas? Perhaps its administrators should modify the school's admissions process to ensure that students lacking a basic moral compass are rejected.
Mr. Kimche describes how “a collection of some 30 student groups” not only “failed to condemn this proto-genocide” perpetrated by Hamas, but “justified and celebrated it.” In recent months, Harvard administrators have bemoaned how the recent Supreme Court decision on affirmative action has threatened the preservation of diversity in the admissions process.
Perhaps its administrators should be more concerned with how to modify the school’s admissions process to ensure that students lacking a basic moral compass are rejected.
Instead of rewarded.