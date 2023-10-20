THE TOXIC INDUSTRY OF HIGHER EDUCATION: We law students aren’t surprised campuses are so pro-Hamas.

Those outside academia should know these students are likely shocked that wider society is not applauding their actions.

They don’t see these statements as particularly heterodox — in fact, the opposite.

Why?

Schools have, by their own design, become devoid of free inquiry and exchange, adopting instead a homogenous set of viewpoints, many of them extremely radical.

An elite American institution’s average student body is no longer a representative sample of adolescents with top GPAs and test scores.

For years, admissions offices across the country have deliberately prioritized passion for social justice and activism in potential applicants — to their detriment.