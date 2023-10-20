BIDEN’S “SMART DIPLOMACY” IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Nuclear Test Ban Treaty on the Chopping Block?
On the upside, that would remove a possible barrier to my favorite spacecraft design, the Orion Nuclear Spaceship.
BIDEN’S “SMART DIPLOMACY” IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Nuclear Test Ban Treaty on the Chopping Block?
On the upside, that would remove a possible barrier to my favorite spacecraft design, the Orion Nuclear Spaceship.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.