WORKS FOR ME: Ruy Teixeira: Time to Throw the Intersectional Left Under the Bus! “Similarly a recent Public Agenda Hidden Common Ground survey found 91 percent agreement with the statement: ‘All people deserve an equal opportunity to succeed, no matter their race or ethnicity.’ This is what people deeply believe in: equal opportunity not, unlike the intersectional left, equal outcomes.”

It’s pretty much always a mistake to listen to the “academics and activists.” At best they’re mostly idiots, at worst — and far too frequently — they’re basically monsters.