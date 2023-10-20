DID YOU HEAR ABOUT BIDEN’S REAL MEETING WITH AN ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER? President Joe Biden has talked recently of a meeting he claims to have had with former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir. The Lid’s Jeff Dunetz provides “the rest of the story,” as Paul Harvey once often said:

“Twice since the Israeli war with Hamas began, Joe Biden falsely claimed that he met with Golda Meir just before the 1967 Six-Day War. However, Biden’s story was a lie. Levi Eshkol was Prime Minister until Feb. 1969, when he had a fatal heart attack. Golda Meir became PM a month later, in March 1969, a year and 8 months after the Six-Day War. President Biden got his law degree in 1968 and was admitted to the Delaware Bar in 1969, almost two years after the Six-Day War.”

But Biden did actually meet with an Israeli Prime Minister, but it was not a pleasant meeting, as Dunetz explains.