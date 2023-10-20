I SUPPOSE IT’S TOO MUCH TO HOPE THAT THEY’LL JUST DO AWAY WITH QUALIFIED IMMUNITY: “The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider what kind of evidence is needed to defeat a qualified immunity claim by government officials accused of engineering the retaliatory arrest of a new city council member who criticized the city manager. . . . Gonzalez is represented by the Institute for Justice. One of the group’s attorneys, Anya Bidwell, said in the press release Castle Hill, Texas, officials should not be allowed to use criminal laws “to launder First Amendment violations and create backdoor censorship.”