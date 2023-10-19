CHILDREN AND GRANDMAS ARE THE TARGETS OF HAMAS’ COWARDS: Israeli girl, 12, seen in viral ‘Harry Potter’ photo found dead with grandma in Gaza.
Only monsters support Hamas.
