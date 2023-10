NEVER UNDERESTIMATE JOE’S ABILITY TO F*CK THINGS UP:

NEW: White House apologizes after Instagram post revealed the faces of Special Ops forces during Biden’s visit to Israel

"As soon as this was brought to our attention, we immediately deleted the photo. We regret the error and any issues this may have caused."

