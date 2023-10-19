MICROBIOME NEWS: In a Huge First, Scientists Transfer Alzheimer’s to Healthy Young Animals. “The study also revealed specific bacteria in the gut are directly linked to cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s patients. This highlights the gut microbiome as a key area of research for Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, and that could lead to new ways to treat the disease.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.