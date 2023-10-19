HARVARD BUSINESS SCHOOL: Hundreds of Harvard Protesters Stage ‘Die-In’ to Demand End to Violence Following Gaza Hospital Blast. Note the “From The River to the Sea” sign, which is an endorsement of genocide.

But they’re not proud enough of what they’re doing to put their names and faces to it anymore:

During the die-in, a man began to film demonstrator’s faces. Within minutes, he was escorted out by protest organizers, who blocked his camera with their keffiyehs — traditional scarves worn by Palestinians that have come to symbolize Palestinian nationalism. Demonstrators yelled “shame” at the disruptor as he left.

Yes, Harvard students are wearing keffiyehs in solidarity with rapists and mass murderers. Wouldn’t Klan hoods be more comfortable, and better at hiding their faces?