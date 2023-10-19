ANOTHER REASON WHY ALL BOND VILLAINS ARE EUROPEANS:

You know, besides the obvious one. That Ian Fleming was British and every supervillain of the 21st Century had a vaguely German accent.

But there’s another. It’s that these guys are really maniacal control freaks and creepy AF in real life. Fleming wouldn’t have to imagine a Le Chiffre or an Auric Goldfinger.

They get off private jets at every Davos meeting and congratulate each other for surviving another year, while being surrounded by people determined to stymie all their best intentions. Like, say, for instance, the middle class.