I HAVE TO SAY, I WENT ALL-LED AND MY ELECTRIC BILLS DIDN’T DROP NOTICEABLY: The Incandescent Ban and the Lie of LED Efficiency.
As with all this stuff, it’s not about the promised results, it’s about obtaining compliance.
