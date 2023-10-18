LOOK, AN INSURRECTION! Hold on a minute, did these pro-Palestinian protesters just storm the Capitol? I thought that was called an INSURRECTION!

WATCH: A group of pro Palestinian insurrectionists stormed the Capitol today. Have any of them been arrested, hunted down, or thrown in gulags yet? Will any of them get 17-22-year prison sentences? Shaking. pic.twitter.com/jOV3AFv3sq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 18, 2023

Don’t be silly, it’s only an insurrection if you’re protesting on behalf of Americans.