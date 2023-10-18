YOU NOTICE THE PRESS DOESN’T USE THE TERM “WITHOUT EVIDENCE” FOR ACCUSATIONS COMING FROM HAMAS OR ITS SUPPORTERS? U.S. Says Intelligence Shows Gaza Militants Behind Hospital Blast.

These Democrats took the word of terrorists before the facts were known — to blame Jews. They have not retracted nor apologized. pic.twitter.com/Wsq8OUlY7M — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 18, 2023

The thing to understand is that — just as in the Michael Brown / George Floyd era — these false reports aren’t just the result of bias or sloppiness. They’re intentional propaganda, designed to justify a violent response like riots in city centers, or at U.S. embassies. It doesn’t matter if/when they’re proven false.

And yes, the press outlets involved know all this and are complicit.

Related: The Curious Case of the Hospital That Didn’t Blow Up: Maybe don’t listen to Hamas, guys.

As it turns out, the people who behead babies and lie about it will also lie about other stuff. Yesterday we got the news that Israel blew up a hospital in Gaza and killed 500 people. However, there were a few minor, nitpicky problems with the story: 1) The hospital wasn’t blown up, 2) Nowhere near 500 people were killed, and 3) Israel had nothing to do with it.

And the lies are amplified by a press that has taken sides.