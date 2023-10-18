DON SURBER: The Speakership is the Fight Republicans Need. “Republicans promise everything and deliver nothing. Dude, where are my J6 tapes?”
Hell, in Tennessee we can’t even get the Trans Shooter’s manifesto.
