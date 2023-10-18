HMM: Davis Polk Rescinds Offers To Three Students At Columbia And Harvard For Statements On Israel, But May Reverse Itself.

I kinda hope it doesn’t. I hope they hear from some clients. At first I was sympathetic when I saw this: “On Tuesday, the firm said it was reconsidering that decision for two of the three students, who fought their dismissals and said that they did not authorize the letters, which did not have any individual signatories.”

But then I saw this: “The New York law firm said two of the students held leadership roles in groups that signed a letter at Columbia and one was affiliated with the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Groups, which jointly wrote a letter that held the ‘Israeli regime’ responsible for the deadly violence.”

People (including students) on the right have been canceled for far less.

