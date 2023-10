SO IT’S LIKE BIRDS, THEN? Here Comes the “Race Isn’t Real” Movement.

Well, if race isn’t real, we don’t need the whole anti-racism/diversity apparatus that has been built around the idea that it’s the most important thing in the world, so with that understanding, sign me up. Though I suspect that this is really just a smokescreen for new varieties of grift.

But I agree with David Bernstein that America’s racial classification system is idiotic.