EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY:
Remember when things were so much better that the biggest worry of the day was that the President was gonna tweet something mean? https://t.co/ghtAuSSm0l
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 18, 2023
