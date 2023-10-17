JOE BIDEN, MEET ALI AKBAR VELAYATI: You are President of the United States. Velayati is a close adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. You need to know that the Washington Free Beacon’s Adam Kredo reports the Velayati told Hamas leaders in a Monday meeting in Tehran that the Jewish state “will be gone soon and the Palestinian nation will be victorious in the final battle.” This is one tiny sliver of the massive evidence that Iran is behind everything Hamas does, including murdering Israeli men and women in their beds, beheading infants, and making hostages of elderly Jews who survived the Holocaust.