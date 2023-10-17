SOONER OR LATER IT ALWAYS DOES: Arnold Kling: When Social Justice Equals Genocide: It’s time to understand the dangers of radical ideology. “The conduct by Hamas on October 7 was shocking, but it was a shock that could be contained. It is more difficult to process the way that some groups praised Hamas and its barbarity. Nobody in the West praised 9/11.” No but some of them bit their lips pretty hard.

Plus: “It was as if a social justice organization were taken on a tour of Auschwitz and came away waving swastikas.” To be fair, the National Socialists saw themselves as working for social justice.