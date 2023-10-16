IRANIAN OPERATIVES IN LONDON NEED TO START DISAPPEARING: Iran accused of threatening ‘terrified’ BBC staff in London.

The Guardian has been told that journalists at the BBC’s Persian language news outlet are being targeted with offensive messages and threats of sexual assault, with reports of family members based in Iran being arbitrarily detained.

In one message, an Iranian-British journalist working for the BBC says she was told: “On Westminster Bridge is a very deep river. It doesn’t matter that you don’t live in Iran – we can also do whatever we want in London.”