HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Cornell prof calls Hamas attacks ‘exhilarating,’ Stanford prof segregates Jewish students.
Related: Pro-Hamas protests show how higher education has finally crossed the line.
HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Cornell prof calls Hamas attacks ‘exhilarating,’ Stanford prof segregates Jewish students.
Related: Pro-Hamas protests show how higher education has finally crossed the line.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.