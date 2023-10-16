IT’S A BAD WEEK FOR THE IVY LEAGUE: Hard at Work for Hamas at Brown – No Longer a Hypothetical Problem. “The faculty of Middle East Studies at Brown, like most universities in the country, is comprised of the usual suspects. Typically brandishing PhDs from Georgetown, Columbia, or Berkeley, they engage in nonstop caterwauling about Israel. Settler colonialism, apartheid, occupation, Jews have no connection to, or place in, the region and the always popular comparison of Israel to Nazis are a few of the mantras they chant by rote. All are are yawn-inducing for any educated adult, but all are poisoning the college students they purport to ‘educate’.”

Billionaire CEO demands UPenn leaders quit and donations halt over alleged failure to address antisemitism on campus.

Vahan Gureghian to resign from Penn Board of Trustees in protest of University leadership.

UPenn in crisis over antisemitism allegations: Jon Huntsman is the latest donor to stop giving, and a board member resigns.

