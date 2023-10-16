I FIND YOUR TERMS ACCEPTABLE: WSJ Op-Ed: Don’t Hire My Anti-Semitic Berkeley Law Students. “The student conduct at Berkeley is part of the broader attitude against Jews on university campuses that made last week’s massacre possible. It is shameful and has been tolerated for too long. It’s time for the adults to take over, and that includes law firms looking for graduates to hire. … If you are a legal employer, when you interview students from Berkeley, Harvard, NYU or any other law school this year, ask them what organizations they belong to. Ask if they support discriminatory bylaws or other acts and resolutions blaming Jews and Israelis for the Hamas massacre. If a student endorses hatred, it isn’t only your right but your duty not to hire him. Do you want your clients represented by someone who condones these monstrous crimes?”

It appears adult supervision is on the way.