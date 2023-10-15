EVEN THE REPUBLICAN SQUISHES ARE BAILING ON THEM: Huntsman family, longtime Penn supporters, will halt donations to ‘unrecognizable’ University. “In an email to Magill obtained by The Daily Pennsylvanian, Huntsman — a former University trustee, governor of Utah, and United States ambassador — said that the Huntsman Foundation will ‘close its checkbook’ on future donations to Penn. Huntsman, whose family has donated tens of millions to Penn over the course of three generations, wrote that the University had become ‘almost unrecognizable’ due to administrators’ response to antisemitism.”