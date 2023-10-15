I DIDN’T REALIZE THEY TOOK SO MUCH FOR TESTS: Smaller blood draws in ICUs could prevent transfusions. “While the amount of blood drawn per tube is relatively small, ICU patients typically require multiple blood samples taken multiple times every day. This can add up to significant blood loss that contributes to anemia, or low red blood cells. ICU patients are unable to produce more red blood cells to correct for this blood loss and often require treatment with a blood transfusion.” Plus: “Most hospitals use standard tubes that automatically draw four to six milliliters (ml) of blood. But a typical laboratory test only requires less than 0.5 ml of blood.”