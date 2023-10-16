HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Terrorist-loving students ask for ‘mental health support:’ Students from over 30 campus organizations at Harvard University are now dealing with the consequences of supporting Hamas terrorists. Higher ed is a toxic industry; these students are both victims and perpetrators.
