IT’S COME TO THIS: The Hamas Lockdown. “On Friday Stanford Law School canceled in-person classes and moved all classes back to Zoom as they did during the COVID lockdown. Late last week Columbia University announced that it would limit campus access to student and staff ID holders only, after a Jewish student was beaten by a stick-wielding assailant. Elsewhere we have seen scenes of students and, at the University of Michigan, one faculty member, tearing down flyers of missing Israelis. Some Jewish students are having the Star of David scrawled on their dorm room doors. How soon before Students for Justice in Palestine demand that Jewish students wear a yellow Star of David on campus? (Don’t think this is farfetched; see below.)”

Tell them to fuck off.

Plus: “So, are colleges afraid that militant Jewish ‘colonizers’ are a violent threat on campuses? Of course not, though the conspicuous silence about just where the threat comes from speaks loudly. Call it the Hamas lockdown.”