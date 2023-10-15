THE ENEMY WITHIN: Intimidation: Pro-Palestinian U Mass students surround Fox videographer. “The aggressive exchange comes as pro-Palestine groups across America sparked outrage at their support for Hamas’ brutal attack that killed 1,300 Israelis, with tempers flaring from the other side as Israel launches retaliatory sieges on the Gaza Strip.”
