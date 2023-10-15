BOB GRABOYES: Arugula for Asphalt Crews: Unintended Elitism of Healthcare Wonks. “The biggest problem with healthcare policy may be that those who design healthcare policy mostly design it for people who design healthcare policy. . . . We policy folk reside in a variety of institutions: medical facilities, corporations, universities, think tanks, legislative offices, regulatory agencies and advocacy groups. But we broadly share certain characteristics. . . . The problem is that many of America’s most serious health problems reside in people whose lives and jobs do not remotely resemble those of healthcare professionals or policy-shapers.”