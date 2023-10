HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: It’s an increasingly toxic industry, lacking the social usefulness of asbestos or tobacco.

Disgusting – University of Michigan Professor Erik Gordon tears down posters of the kidnapped Israelis, some of them US citizens, being held in Gaza.

Note the despicable smirk on his face. pic.twitter.com/LbUKSODEa0

— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 13, 2023