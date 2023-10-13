IN BRITAIN, THOSE USED TO ONLY BE FOR PEOPLE WHO CRITICIZED ISLAMIC TERRORISTS: UK Home Secretary Calls for “Heavy Criminal Consequences” for Various Pro-Hamas Speech.
Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes.
